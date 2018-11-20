A public meeting for a proposed daycare facility at the corner of Clairmont Road and Bragg Street is set for Thursday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. at Clairmont Baptist Church, 3542 Clairmont Road.

The applicant, Tim Burpee, is asking the city to rezone 3702, 3708, 3712, and 3718 Clairmont Road to office industrial. The one-acre property is currently zoned residential and office industrial.

JM Smith Engineering is the design and consulting firm for the prposed project.

The four buildings on the site are being used as apartments and for businesses, according to the application. The property is adjacent to the Georgian Hills Park subdivision, with single-family homes to the north and west of the proposed development.

Proposed plans include razing the four existing buildings to build 14,000 square foot, two-story day care facility. Entrance into the daycare would be from Bragg Street, according to the application. The applicant is also asking for a variance to reduce the required parking from 70 spaces to 46 spaces.