A new “pocket park” that would be built a vacant lot as part of a federal flood mitigation program was proposed in Sandy Springs for the River Shore Estates neighborhood.

A flood-damaged house on the lot at 6285 River Shore Parkway was purchased and demolished by the city as part of the federal program. The program helped the city buy flooded properties with the provision that they be kept as open space to manage future flooding.

The proposal was reviewed by the City Council at its Nov. 20 meeting during a non-voting work session.

The new Windsor Meadows Park that opened in August was built through the same program.

The River Shore Estates Homeowners Association has been working with the city and an landscape designer to come up with a basic site plan, which includes swing benches and a slate chip trail.

Michael Perry, the director of recreation and parks, said the full design could being in July. The council would be able to vote on the proposal early next year, he said.

The park is estimated to cost $100,000, with $80,000 estimated for construction, Perry said. The HOA is expecting the city to fund all or most of the project, he said.

Councilmember Chris Burnett, who lives in the area, said the neighborhood currently has no gathering space.

“I appreciate your team working with the community on this,” Burnett said. “I’m very supportive of this.”