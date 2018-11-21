The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber and Perimeter Center Community Improvement Districts are hosting a Perimeter Transportation Summit on Nov. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center, 246 Perimeter Center Parkway N.E.

The summit will include a panel of transportation leaders including: Richard Fatzynytz, Administrative Services Director of State Farm Insurance Company; Scott Haggard, director of Government & External Affairs of the ATL Transit Authority/State Road and Tollway Authority; Ann M. Hanlon, executive director of the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs); Vanessa Levingston, program communications manager of the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT); and Melissa Mullinax, chief of staff, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA).

The panel will be moderated by Bill Baker, general manager of Perimeter Mall.

Advanced registration is required. For more information, email Britney Hardweare at britney@perimeterchamber.com.