The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closure

Nov. 26-27: Southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Nov. 26-27: Southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 26-28: Southbound between Abernathy Road and I-285, two left lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 28-29: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 29-30: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Nov. 26-Dec. 1: Eastbound and westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Westbound at Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Roswell Road lane closures

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Northbound between I-285 and Carpenter Drive, one right lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Nov. 26-27, the Abernathy Road ramp to Ga. 400 southbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop), 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Nov. 26-Dec. 1, Lake Forrest Drive between Allen Road and Northwood Drive will have flagging, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Nov. 27 and 30, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.