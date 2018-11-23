Sandy Springs is decking the halls of City Springs with a set of holiday events, kicked off by the city’s first annual Christmas tree and menorah lighting.

The package of events includes the Atlanta Symphony’s Orchestra first performance at City Springs and other musical and theater performances.

The holiday package is one example of the type of community celebration the city envisioned for City Springs, the art and civic center that opened earlier this year, anchored by the Performing Arts Center.

The lineup kicks off with Sparkle Sandy Springs, an event that started last year with the intent of beginning a new city tradition. The event, which features decorated miniature houses amid festive lights, was inspired by the city’s founding mayor, the late Eva Galambos, who always wanted the city to have a signature holiday event. It was held last year at Heritage Sandy Springs and now moves to City Springs with an opening event on Dec. 1.

The holiday package also begins the integral arts education programs at City Springs. The programming starting up fulfills a major goal for Mayor Rusty Paul, who pushed for the art and civic complex to offer arts education programming.

Programs include discounted matinees available to students for showings of “The Nutcracker” on Nov. 29 and 30 and “Elf, The Musical” on Dec. 11 and 12, according to the City Springs Theatre Company website.

Students can also register to learn the choreography behind “Elf, The Musical” and go behind the scenes on the show to learn about the set design, construction, lighting and sound design and stage management, the website said.

The following is the full list of the holiday events:

“The Nutcracker” performed by Roswell Dance Theatre

Nov. 23 – Dec. 2, $10-$35

Byers Theatre at City Springs

Roswell Dance Theatre presents its 30th anniversary production of “The Nutcracker,” directed by Nancy Tolbert Yilmaz and Mary Lynn Taylor. With 350 performers, this “Nutcracker” is the largest and oldest in North Fulton.

Sparkle Sandy Springs

Opening Event: Dec. 1, 6 – 8 p.m.; Display runs Dec. 1 – 31, free

City Green at City Springs

The second annual Sparkle Sandy Springs is a month-long holiday light and art display featuring decorated six-foot-tall wooden houses, painted by local artists and organizations. Complimentary hot chocolate provided. Wine, beer and other concessions will be available for purchase. For more info and a list of participants, visit visitsandysprings.org/sparklesandysprings.

“Elf the Musical” performed by City Springs Theatre Company

Dec. 7 – Dec. 16, $30-$62

Byers Theatre at City Springs

Based on the holiday film, this comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.

The Sounds of Christmastime

Dec. 15 at 3 p.m., $23-$27

Byers Theatre at City Springs

Award-winning a cappella vocal ensembles Song of Atlanta and Atlanta Vocal Project will sing in this special holiday performance in the Studio Theatre.

Jewel’s Handmade Holiday Tour

Dec. 19 at 8 p.m., $45-$80

Byers Theatre at City Springs

Grammy-nominated pop and folk singer Jewel will bring her second annual Handmade Holiday Tour to City Springs this season, performing holiday classics, holiday originals and classic Jewel songs alongside special guests and Kilcher family members Atz, Atz Lee and Nikos.

Boston Brass: Christmas Bells are Swingin’

Dec. 22 at 8 p.m., $25-$35

Byers Theatre at City Springs

Boston Brass has teamed up with all-star brass players from around the globe to produce big band arrangements of classics like the Stan Kenton Christmas Carols, Greensleeves, and Motown Jingle Bells.

New Year’s Celebration with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, featuring Joe Gransden and Francine Reed

Dec. 31 at 8 p.m., $45-$55

Byers Theatre at City Springs

The Grammy award-winning Atlanta Symphony Orchestra kicks off New Year’s Eve in the Byers Theatre with a program of orchestral pop favorites, featuring trumpeter and vocalist Joe Gransden and vocalist Francine Reed.

A Champagne Encore with Joe Gransden

Dec. 31 at 10 p.m., $60

Studio Theatre

Joe Gransden, the Big Band and Francine Reed provide music for dancing and treats in the Studio Theatre, including fruit, cheese, coffee and a champagne toast at midnight.