The Brookhaven City Council’s recent approval of its $47.5 million budget for 2019 includes several major transportation projects. The projects include intersection improvements to the Ashford-Dunwoody and Peachtree road intersection, a roundabout at Windsor Parkway and Osborne Road, and traffic signal improvements along the Ashford-Dunwoody and Dresden Drive corridors.

Ashford-Dunwoody/Peachtree Road intersection

The city has budgeted $1.3 million to begin the Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Peachtree Road intersection improvement project approved as a top priority in the Ashford-Dunwoody corridor study approved in 2017.

The intersection is adjacent to the Peachtree Golf Club and a major point of entrance for people coming into the city from Chamblee.

The project includes extending the right-turn lane on southbound Ashford-Dunwoody Road to Oglethorpe Drive (the entrance to Sanctuary at Oglethorpe apartments); converting the right-turn lane from southbound Ashford-Dunwoody Road into a barrier-separated, free-flow turn lane, controlled by a right-turn arrow signal with a pedestrian activated push button; and installing a right-turn lane on south Peachtree Road.

Other changes include: increasing the turn radius in the northeast corner of the intersection for trucks to better maneuver; installing a raised concrete island; and building a shelter and waiting area at the Peachtree Road bus stop.

“This is one of the biggest problems we have with just traffic,” Public Works Director Hari Karikaran said of the intersection. “This is an important intersection and to make the bottleneck go away will mean we can attract more people and more business to the city.

“Fixing this will help a lot of people … it should have been done long ago.”

Right of way and easement acquisitions are still taking place, but Karikaran said once the project gets started it should be completed in six months.

Traffic cameras on Ashford-Dunwoody and Dresden corridors

Bids are expected to go out in January and work set to begin in early 2019 to install technology for “Advanced Traffic Management Systems” along Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Dresden Drive, two of the city’s busiest roads. The city received a $1.6 million federal grant for the project and is footing a matching $403,394 of the approximately $2 million price tag.

Using ATMS software set up in the Traffic Center at Dunwoody City Hall, which Brookhaven will share, traffic engineers are able to watch traffic flow and manually change traffic signals in real time with a few strokes of a keyboard to divert traffic away from wrecks or weather-related debris, for example.

The year-long project will include running fibers underground to the traffic control centers, Karikaran said.

Windsor Parkway/Osborne Road roundabout

The city budgeted $500,000 in 2019 to build a roundabout, or circular intersection, at Windsor Parkway and Osborne Road. The project has been in the works since 2017 when the city budgeted $75,000 for the design and in 2018 budgeted $250,000 for a portion of right of way acquisition.

A roundabout was constructed this year in the Brookhaven Heights neighborhood at Colonial Drive and Oglethorpe Avenue as part of a neighborhood petition for traffic calming. Another roundabout is at the Hermance Drive and Brookhaven Avenue intersection into the Town Brookhaven mixed-use development.

Once right of way acquisition is completed, Karikaran said the roundabout construction should be completed in six months.