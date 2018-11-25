The Shepherd Center has purchased commercial properties at 28th Street and Peachtree Road in Buckhead for a major expansion geared at housing families of patients at the rehabilitation hospital.

The hospital announced Nov. 16 it has a deal to buy the property for $20 million. The property currently includes the restaurants Uncle Julio’s and Ted’s Montana Grill. The hospital says those businesses will remain for now, with construction at least two years away.

The hospital said its specific plan is still in the works, but aims to nearly double its current 84-unit residential inventory on the site. The project also would include “clinical and/or administrative” hospital space and possibly retail space for businesses oriented to serving visiting families.