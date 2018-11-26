The city of Brookhaven is buying a parking lot on Buford Highway for $1.5 million as part of a strategy to guide redevelopment along the corridor. This is the city’s second strategic purchase on Buford Highway this year.

The Brookhaven City Council approved an agreement at its Nov. 13 meeting to purchase a portion of the Druid Pointe office building’s parking lot at 2751 Buford Highway. The 0.71-acre property is a portion of the parking lot not in use. The seller is Druid Pointe Partners.

The city is doing a review of the property as part of its due diligence before a land purchase, but city officials said they hope to close on the purchase by the end of this year. A second vote to authorize funding for the purchase is required.

This is the second piece of land the city has purchased as part of a strategy to guide economic development on Buford Highway. In May, the city approved $1.7 million to buy a vacant QuikTrip at 3292 Buford Highway.

The city last month agreed to rent the shuttered gas station and convenience store to DeKalb County. DeKalb Fire Rescue is planning to station three ambulances at the site. The county and city worked out the agreement as part of a plan to try to better ambulance response times in north DeKalb County.

The city is paying $180,000 to renovate the building to be used by the county and its ambulance provider. DeKalb County will refund the money by paying $3,000 a month to lease the building for five years.