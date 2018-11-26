The “Buckhead Cultural Loop Trail,” a proposed multiuse path connecting the Lenox Square and West Village areas, may see its first planning meetings in 2019, according to Jim Durrett, executive director of the Buckhead Community Improvement District.

The path was proposed in last year’s “BUCKHEAD REdeFINED” master plan, where it was described as a “district-wide multiuse trail to connect and celebrate the area history and culture.” It would run a roughly circular route along East and West Paces Ferry roads; Lenox Road; and the East Andrews Drive area.

The BCID is one of the groups that funded the master plan.