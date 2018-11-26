The annual Light Up Brookhaven event to ring in the holiday season is set for Thursday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody road.

A new, 40-foot Christmas tree will also be part of the celebration. The new Christmas tree replaces the tree planted in 2012 in Blackburn Park when the city was incorporated. Young patients from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will be on hand to help Mayor John Ernst flip the switch lighting the towering new city holiday tree

Rabbi Brian Glusman and members of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta will be on hand to light the city’s Hanukkah menorah.

The celebration will include a visit from Santa, who city officials said will make a “dramatic arrival” this year. Families are encouraged to bring their own cameras to take pictures of children posing with Santa and his live reindeer.

There will also be live music, chances to make holiday ornaments, corn hole competitions and giveaways. New this year is the red wagon decorating contest. Click here for more information on rules and guidelines for this contest.

Performances by choirs from Montgomery Elementary and Marist Schools, along with the Salvation Army Band, will take place. Flashing holiday necklaces will be given away to the first 250 children to arrive, along with candy canes and other holiday treats.

Food will be available for purchase from Flavor Rich and the Royal Pig BBQ food trucks. The Girl Scouts will be there offering hot chocolate and s’mores for a small fee.

Representatives from Toys for Tots will also be at the park collecting unwrapped toys for children.