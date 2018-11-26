Sandy Springs will begin the process to rebid its government outsourcing contracts next month.

The final version of the bidding document is planned to be released Dec. 5 and proposals will be due Jan. 31, according to the city.

The contracts are for the Call Center, Communications, Community Development, Facilities, Finance, Information Services and Public Works/TSPLOST departments, the city said. The contracts for the Municipal Court and the Parks & Recreation Department were rebid earlier this year.

The city is well-known for its model of outsourcing almost all government services to private contractors, a move aimed at controlling costs, ensuring quality and reducing corruption.

The City Council approved renewal of all of the city’s contracts in 2016 for three years without rebidding them to avoid losing employees and save city resources for City Springs redevelopment and the “Next Ten” planning and zoning processes.