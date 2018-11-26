World-renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman could be coming to perform at City Springs.

A performance has not been confirmed, but discussions with Perlman’s agent are in the works, city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said in an email. Perlman, a Jewish and Israeli-American violinist who has performed with most major orchestras, would perform in the city’s new Performing Arts Center.

A sponsorship to secure a possible performance is on the agenda for the Sandy Springs Development Authority’s Nov. 27 meeting. The sponsorship would be for up to $25,000, said Gabe Sterling, the authority’s vice chair.

The Development Authority, an independent agency that supports city economic development, has previously sponsored an outdoor music festival on the City Green, the park at City Springs.

The meeting is set for Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. in the Barfield Training Room at City Springs.