The public can get a behind-the-scenes tour of the newest section of the PATH400 multi-use trail on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

The two tours – free, but reservation-only and limited to 15 participants each – will show a segment under construction between Sidney Marcus Boulevard and Ga. 400. The tours will be led by Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead, the organization overseeing PATH400’s construction. The tours involve a “moderately rugged hike” on an active construction site, according to a press release.

Advance registration is required through the PATH400 website here.

PATH400 is planned as a 5-mile path through central Buckhead. Segments already open run between Lenox and Wieuca roads and along parts of Garson Drive and Adina Road. An extension into Sandy Springs is in the planning stage.