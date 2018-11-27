The following businesses recently opened in Reporter Newspapers communities.

Zinburger, a gourmet burger and wine restaurant, opened a Dunwoody location at 4555 Ashford-Dunwoody Road in September. Cutting the ribbon were, from left, City Manager Eric Linton with a group of police officers; Mayor Denis Shortal; Zinburger’s Carlos Oliva, David Maini and David Jackson; Dan Farrar from the city; and Mary Michael and Stephanie Freeman from the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber of Commerce. Info: zinburger.com.

Chopt Creative Salad Co., restaurant, 3655 Roswell Road, Buckhead. Choptsalad.com.

Club Pilates, exercise studio, 5968 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. Clubpilates.com.

Flower Child, restaurant, 6400 Blue Stone Road, No. 170, in City Springs, Sandy Springs. Iamaflowerchild.com.

Office Evolution, shared work space, 56 Perimeter Center East, Suite 150, Dunwoody. Officeevolution.com.

Personal Capital, financial advisors, 3340 Peachtree Road, Buckhead. Personalcapital.com.

Pure Dental Health opened in October at 2390 Mount Vernon Road in Dunwoody. Celebrating were, front from left, Stephanie Freeman of the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber of Commerce; Pure Dental Health’s Kelsi Almanzar; Mayor Denis Shortal; and Pure Dental Health employees in the back. Info: puredentalhealth.com.

