The Community Assistance Center building on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs will soon be fitted with solar panels donated to the nonprofit organization by Solarize Dunwoody.

The CAC, which provides food, shelter and clothing to Dunwoody and Sandy Springs residents facing emergency situations, is expected to save $2,000 a year on its electric bill through the new solar panels.

“These savings will allow CAC to provide more benefits to our fellow residents in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, doubling the positive impact on the community by bringing stability to families and helping the environment.at the same time,” said CAC board member Charles Crosby in a press release.

The CAC solar panels will be installed in early 2019 on the back of the building where the roof is flat and will not be seen from Roswell Road. The back of the building faces south where the panels will receive maximum sunshine.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in May to celebrate the expansion of the CAC’s building at 8607 Roswell Road that includes its thrift store and now a sizable market-style pantry. The larger facility allows a greater acceptance of donated food, clothing and even furniture.

“This donation will help reduce operating costs for the CAC and allow them to do even more for our neighbors in need,” said Rev. Kate McGregor Mosley, a Solarize Dunwoody coalition partner and executive director of Georgia Interfaith Power & Light, in the press release.

The Solarize Dunwoody coalition includes partners from the Dunwoody Sustainability Committee, UMC Earthkeepers, Dunwoody Homeowners Association, Environment Georgia and Georgia Interfaith Power & Light.

Solarize Dunwoody is one of several such solarize campaigns in metro Atlanta. The groups work by recruiting property owners to sign up to have solar panels installed on their homes or other buildings. Through bulk purchasing, the property owners can save money to buy their solar panels.

The Solarize Dunwoody coalition conducted a competitive bid process to choose its for-profit solar installer, Hannah Energy. The donated solar installation to the CAC is funded by Solarize Hannah Solar and Solar Crowdsource, a Georgia-based group that works with communities and nonprofits to conduct a solarize campaign, including education workshops and the competitive bid process.

Other solarize campaigns now under way include Atlanta, Carrollton, Newton and Morgan counties, Middle Georgia and Roswell.