Three Sandy Springs police officers have resigned following an alleged domestic violence incident between one of the officers and his ex-wife, the department said. One of the officers was the commander of the SWAT team that also serves Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Johns Creek.

Officer Anthony Sandoval was charged Nov. 23 with simple battery and domestic violence by Cobb County Police after a dispute outside of a restaurant at The Battery, the development surrounding SunTrust Park, a Sandy Springs Police Department press release said. He immediately resigned from the police department, according to the release.

Two other officers, Cpt. David Huffschmidt and Sgt. Amanda Stein, resigned following an internal investigation, the release said. The investigation did not find them to be criminally involved in the domestic incident, according to the release. The investigation found internal policy violations, said spokesperson Sgt. Sam Worsham in an email. Worsham did not provide any other details about the investigation’s findings.

Huffschmidt was serving as the commander of the North Metro SWAT team at the time of his resignation. The Reporter rode along with Huffschmidt when he was a senior officer in 2009.

Two other employees were interviewed but will face no disciplinary action, the release said.