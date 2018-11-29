From Brookhaven Police reports dated Nov. 4 through Nov. 18. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, in the afternoon, a theft by taking auto was reported.

3100 block of Windsor Lake Drive — On Nov. 5, at midnight, a theft was reported.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 6, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2400 block of Drew Valley Road — On Nov. 6, in the afternoon, there was a no-forced entry burglary at a residence.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Nov. 6, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 6, at night, a theft by taking auto was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 6, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 7, in the morning, an entering auto incident was reported.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 8, in the afternoon, items were taken from a car.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 9, at midnight, a theft by taking auto was reported.

1200 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 9, in the early morning, a mail theft incident was reported.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 9, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

3300 block of Buford Highway Road — On Nov. 10, at midnight, items were reported stolen from a car.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 10, in the morning, a snatching incident was reported.

4000 block of Summit Boulevard — On Nov. 10, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

1600 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 11, in the early morning, a theft by receiving a stolen vehicle was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 12, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 16, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

Assault

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Nov. 4, after midnight, a verbal dispute was reported.

2600 block of Valvedere Drive — On Nov. 4, in the early morning, officers responded to a simple battery incident.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 4, at noon, a verbal dispute was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, in the evening, a battery incident was reported.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Nov. 4, a verbal dispute was reported.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

1100 block of Brookhaven Drive — On Nov.5, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, in the morning, a battery incident was reported.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

3900 block of Ashford Lake Court — On Nov. 10, in the morning, a battery incident was reported.

3500 block of Parkside Way — On Nov. 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 10, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 12, in the afternoon, a battery incident was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 12, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery. Another woman at the scene was arrested as a wanted person.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Nov. 13, in the morning, an aggravated assault involving a gun was reported.

1300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 13, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Nov. 18, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence.

Arrests

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 4, in the early morning, a man and a woman were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

100 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On Nov. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1900 block of Briarwood Court — On Nov. 5, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

3900 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 6, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of fleeing after hitting an unattended vehicle.

Johnson Ferry Road/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 6, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of cocaine possession.

1300 block of Windsor Parkway — On Nov. 7, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

1200 block of Standard Drive — On Nov. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of armed robbery.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 8, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 9, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of not obeying instructions from authorized persons directing traffic.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

1300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 9, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 10, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to obey traffic control devices.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 11, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 11, at night, a man was arrested and accused of zoning.

2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 11, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

1900 block of Brookhaven Circle — On Nov. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of not using headlights.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of cruelty to animals.

1600 block of Cliff Valley Road — On Nov. 14, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Nov. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 17, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4100 block of Mansion Way — On Nov. 17, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 18, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Other incidents

2900 block of Bankshill Row — On Nov. 4, officers conducted a death investigation.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 5, at night, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, in the afternoon, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 7, in the early morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

1700 block of Buckhead Lane — On Nov. 7, in the morning, someone reported impersonation fraud.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 8, after midnight, a counterfeiting incident was reported.

700 block of Town Boulevard — On Nov. 8, in the early morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 8, in the morning, a runaway juvenile was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 8, in the morning, a stolen vehicle was recovered.

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 8, in the morning, stolen property was recovered.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 8, at night, a runaway juvenile was reported.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 9, in the early morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the afternoon, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.

3900 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 9, at night, officers conducted a death investigation.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 10, at midnight, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 10, in the evening, a runaway juvenile was reported.

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 12, in the morning, officers responded to a truancy incident.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 12, in the morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.