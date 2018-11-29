From Brookhaven Police reports dated Nov. 4 through Nov. 18. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, in the afternoon, a theft by taking auto was reported.
3100 block of Windsor Lake Drive — On Nov. 5, at midnight, a theft was reported.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 6, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.
2400 block of Drew Valley Road — On Nov. 6, in the afternoon, there was a no-forced entry burglary at a residence.
2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Nov. 6, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 6, at night, a theft by taking auto was reported.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 6, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 7, in the morning, an entering auto incident was reported.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 8, in the afternoon, items were taken from a car.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 9, at midnight, a theft by taking auto was reported.
1200 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 9, in the early morning, a mail theft incident was reported.
2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 9, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.
3300 block of Buford Highway Road — On Nov. 10, at midnight, items were reported stolen from a car.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 10, in the morning, a snatching incident was reported.
4000 block of Summit Boulevard — On Nov. 10, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.
1600 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 11, in the early morning, a theft by receiving a stolen vehicle was reported.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 12, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 16, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.
Assault
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Nov. 4, after midnight, a verbal dispute was reported.
2600 block of Valvedere Drive — On Nov. 4, in the early morning, officers responded to a simple battery incident.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 4, at noon, a verbal dispute was reported.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, in the evening, a battery incident was reported.
1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Nov. 4, a verbal dispute was reported.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
1100 block of Brookhaven Drive — On Nov.5, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, in the morning, a battery incident was reported.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of battery.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.
3900 block of Ashford Lake Court — On Nov. 10, in the morning, a battery incident was reported.
3500 block of Parkside Way — On Nov. 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.
1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 10, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 12, in the afternoon, a battery incident was reported.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 12, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery. Another woman at the scene was arrested as a wanted person.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Nov. 13, in the morning, an aggravated assault involving a gun was reported.
1300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 13, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.
1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Nov. 18, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence.
Arrests
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.
1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 4, in the early morning, a man and a woman were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
100 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On Nov. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
1900 block of Briarwood Court — On Nov. 5, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
3900 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 6, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of fleeing after hitting an unattended vehicle.
Johnson Ferry Road/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 6, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of cocaine possession.
1300 block of Windsor Parkway — On Nov. 7, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.
1200 block of Standard Drive — On Nov. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.
3800 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of armed robbery.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 8, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
4000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 9, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of not obeying instructions from authorized persons directing traffic.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.
1300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 9, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 10, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to obey traffic control devices.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 11, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 11, at night, a man was arrested and accused of zoning.
2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 11, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
1900 block of Brookhaven Circle — On Nov. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of not using headlights.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of cruelty to animals.
1600 block of Cliff Valley Road — On Nov. 14, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Nov. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 17, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
4100 block of Mansion Way — On Nov. 17, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 18, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
Other incidents
2900 block of Bankshill Row — On Nov. 4, officers conducted a death investigation.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 5, at night, a criminal trespass warning was issued.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, in the afternoon, a criminal trespass warning was issued.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 7, in the early morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.
1700 block of Buckhead Lane — On Nov. 7, in the morning, someone reported impersonation fraud.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 8, after midnight, a counterfeiting incident was reported.
700 block of Town Boulevard — On Nov. 8, in the early morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 8, in the morning, a runaway juvenile was reported.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 8, in the morning, a stolen vehicle was recovered.
1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 8, in the morning, stolen property was recovered.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 8, at night, a runaway juvenile was reported.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 9, in the early morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the afternoon, a criminal trespass warning was issued.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.
3900 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 9, at night, officers conducted a death investigation.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 10, at midnight, a criminal trespass warning was issued.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 10, in the evening, a runaway juvenile was reported.
1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 12, in the morning, officers responded to a truancy incident.
2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 12, in the morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.