From Dunwoody Police reports dated Nov. 4 through Nov. 16. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Nov. 4, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 4, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Nov. 4, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

6799 block of Peachtree Industrial Road — On Nov. 4, at night, a car was stolen.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 5, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Nov. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 5, at noon, a shoplifting incident occurred.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Nov. 5, in the afternoon, a snatching incident was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of motor vehicle theft.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Nov. 5, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Nov. 5, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 6, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Nov. 6, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 6, in the evening, a larceny was reported.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 6, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

4600 block of Shallowford Road — On Nov. 6, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Nov. 7, in the morning, a car was reported stolen.

1100 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Nov. 7, in the evening, two incidents of items missing from cars were reported.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 8, in the afternoon, someone reported that they had been pickpocketed.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of sudden snatching.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Nov. 8, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 8, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 8, at night, two people reported items missing from cars.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Nov. 9, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of larceny.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Nov. 9, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 10, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported and a woman was arrested.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Nov. 10, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 10, at night, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 10, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 10, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Nov. 11, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Nov. 11, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 12, in the early morning, a man and woman were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 12, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 12, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of larceny.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Nov. 12, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Nov. 13, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Nov. 13, in the evening, a truck or bus was reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 13, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Nov. 14, in the afternoon, a sudden snatching incident was reported.

5300 block of Abercorn Avenue — On Nov. 14, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 14, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Nov. 15, in the early morning, 10 people reported items missing from their cars.

I-285 EB/Peachtree Road — On Nov. 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

4300 block of Abercorn Avenue — On Nov. 15, in the morning, items were reported missing from a car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 15, in the morning, items were reported missing from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 16, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Nov. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of assault.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Nov. 11, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.

5100 block of Meadowlake Drive — On Nov. 15, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Arrests

5400 block of Redbark Way — On Nov. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of credit fraud.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Nov. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Perimeter Center — On Nov. 5, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Perimeter Center — On Nov. 5, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Perimeter Center — On Nov. 5, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Nov. 5, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Perimeter Center — On Nov. 6, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.