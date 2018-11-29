The following crime information is provided via the Sandy Springs, Week in Review Report for the week ending Nov. 16.

North District Crime: The unit reported six entering autos and one robbery. The robbery occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area of Pitts Road and Colquitt Road. In two of the entering auto reports, the victims left their laptops in the vehicles.

South District Crime: The unit reported eight entering-auto incidents. Several of these occurred in the area near Mount Vernon Highway, Powers Ferry Road and Northside Drive. There were two burglaries reported in the district. In one case, an unlocked garage was entered where two unlocked vehicles were located. One of the vehicles had keys inside, and the vehicle was stolen. The other burglary occurred in an apartment complex along Roswell Road. An unlocked window was entered, and cash was stolen. A 2016 Maserati was stolen from the 6300 block of Roswell Road when the owner left the vehicle running and unattended to use an ATM.

Street Crimes Unit (SCU): The unit reported four misdemeanor arrests, one city arrest, 30 traffic stops and 14 citations. The unit located three wanted persons, made four field contacts, investigated six suspicious persons/vehicles and conducted two vehicle searches. The unit provided patrol with assistance in a missing child call, with the child located. One person was arrested on drug charges following a suspicious person/vehicle stop.

Traffic: The unit reported four misdemeanor arrests, conducted 25 traffic stops and issued 42 citations. The TRV unit reported one misdemeanor arrest, conducted 14 traffic stops, and issued 18 citations. The unit located one wanted person, impounded one vehicle, and answered 11 crash calls. Three were 26 patrol assists, six flat tires changed, four jump starts conducted, and 10 gas calls answered.

K-9 Unit: The unit reported two misdemeanor arrests, seven city arrests, 23 traffic stops, and 22 traffic citations. The unit located two wanted people, investigated six suspicious persons/vehicles, and conducted 18 K-9 searches. The unit worked 15 drug complaints, conducted 10 knock/talks, and seized 16.6 grams of marijuana, 1.5 grams of cocaine and one gun. Four traffic stops resulted in arrests.

Criminal Investigations Division: Several vehicles were broken into overnight on Bainbridge Drive and Camden Court. On Roswell Road, the victim of a burglary came home to find the deadbolt to her front door damaged. Nothing was taken from the home.

Another burglary occurred on Roswell Road while the victims were away from their home, and unknown suspect by unknown means entered the home and stole an Xbox, games, a wallet, purse and credit cards. No evidence was collected at the scene.

On Northwood Drive, a juvenile victim reported that she was watching TV in her room when a black male, approximately 40 years old, entered her home and stole a backpack. The male fled on foot. Officers arrived in a few minutes and detained a black male carrying a backpack.

A victim on Fountain Oaks Lane stated she hired a contractor to install and new audio visual system in her home. She paid the contractor approximately $2,047, but the contractor never purchased equipment or completed any work. The detective was familiar with the contractor, as he is wanted for felony theft from a previous case. The detective obtained an additional arrest warrant for the contractor.