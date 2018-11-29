The opening event for “Sparkle Sandy Springs,” a month-long December display of lit and decorated miniature houses, has been rescheduled to Dec. 2.

The opening event, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 1, has been moved back due to anticipated inclement weather, the city said in an announcement. The free event will start at 5 p.m. at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, and will also include the city’s first annual Christmas tree and menorah lighting.

The event, which features decorated miniature houses amid festive lights, started last year with the intent of beginning a new city tradition. It was held last year at Heritage Sandy Springs and now moves to City Springs.

The display will be open to the public through the end of December.