Brookhaven Police are investigating a Nov. 30 Waffle House shooting that left two people wounded.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday at the Waffle House at 2886 Clairmont Road, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two shooting victims. Both were transported to an area hospital.

Police are interviewing witnesses to identify potential suspects, Major Brandon Gurley said in an email.

“We are still trying to determine where the incident took place. It is believed the two victims drove here,” Gurley said.