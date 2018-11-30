The long dormant High Street mixed-use development including 3,000 residential units planned for Perimeter Center in Dunwoody has a new real estate partner with plans to break ground next year. But how a moratorium on apartment construction in place until April may affect those plans is not clear.

North American Properties announced in a Nov. 29 press release it was teaming up with High Street property owner GID to develop “High Street Atlanta” on nearly 40 acres at Perimeter Center Park and Hammond Drive near the Dunwoody MARTA station. As part of the announcement, NAP said a groundbreaking is expected in late 2019. The press release states the project is a transit-oriented development and would include 10 city blocks designed around a pedestrian-friendly grid spanning 8 million square feet.

The joint venture comes days after the City Council implemented a six-month moratorium on multi-unit construction including application submissions. A March 8 application for a land disturbance permit for the first phase of High Street was also rejected by the city, according to documents obtained via an open records request. A new application has not yet been filed, according to city officials.

Boston-based GID continues as the primary “master” developer for the project while North American Partners will head up retail leasing, marketing and community engagement, according to the press release. NAP will also be in charge of activating the development’s public spaces.

NAP was behind Avalon in Alpharetta, a 1.1 million square-foot mixed-use development. Other NAP projects in metro Atlanta include Atlantic Station and Colony Square in Midtown. NAP is headquartered in Cincinnati and has offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Fort Myers, Fla.

The Dunwoody City Council voted Nov. 19 to immediately stop for six-months any consideration of the construction of multi-unit buildings. City officials said they needed the time to review fire safety standards. GID officials and their attorneys were at the council meeting when the moratorium was approved, but declined comment.

The city did not respond to a request for comment about the NAP announcement.

City staff also rejected a March 8 application for a land disturbance permit for the first phase of the development and requested more information and details before considering a new application.

Site plans submitted to the city by Kimley-Horn as part of the LDP application for the first phase show four blocks of mixed-use development, private internal streets and parking decks. A small, central park area is also included.

The first phase encompasses nearly 22 acres and includes demolition of existing surface parking lots adjacent to the 11-story office building at 211 Perimeter Center. No major construction is reflected around the 219 and 223 Perimeter Center office buildings. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution is based at 223 Perimeter Center.

The site plans submitted as part of the LDP application for the first phase have evolved since it was last publicly discussed in 2016 at a Dunwoody Homeowners Association meeting. Construction of a 30-story condominium tower in the first phase is not included in the March 8 LDP application site plans filed with the city.

Four 8-story apartment buildings and their parking decks, a row of townhomes and a 16-story apartment building are included in the first phase surrounding 211 Perimeter Center, according to the LDP application.

A 12-story office tower and a 7-story parking deck are also included in the first phase. Retail on the ground floors of the apartment and office buildings have been part of ongoing discussions surrounding the project.

The actual number of apartments in each building is not identified on the site plans, but full build-out of the project includes 1,500 apartments and 1,500 condominiums.

Earlier plans for the first phase of High Street included the 30-story condo tower as well as a 12-story office building, two 7-story apartment buildings, two 8-story apartment buildings, a 12-story apartment building and several 3-story townhouses.

Full build out of High Street remains at 400,000 square feet of new office, 400,000 square feet of retail and 400 hotel rooms.

As part of rejection of the High Street LDP application, city staff requested more information and details in several areas before considering a new application. The city requested a current tree survey, saying a 2015 tree survey was unacceptable. Several questions about stormwater detention were also raised.

Requests also include that High Street’s “Center Street” that comes off Perimeter Center Parkway into the center of the mixed-use development be extended to the Sandy Springs border for future connection.

Bike and pedestrian connectivity must also be included along Center Street as part as part of the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts Commuter Trail Master Plan, according to the city’s comments. The bike lane must be separate from the road, according to city instructions.

The city also requested a westbound right turn lane on Hammond Drive.

GID had also submitted the High Street site to the state to be considered as part of Atlanta’s Amazon second headquarters bid, but Amazon announced Nov. 13 it was splitting its new headquarters between New York and northern Virginia.

DeKalb County approved the High Street project in 2007, a year before Dunwoody became a city.