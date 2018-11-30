The High Street developer is telling Dunwoody officials the massive mixed-use project planned to break ground next year in Perimeter Center would resemble the popular Avalon development and has invited them to tour the Alpharetta site. But the mayor said he’s more interested in seeing final plans for High Street.

“I’ve seen Avalon,” Mayor Denis Shortal said. “But we haven’t seen the full proposal yet [for High Street] and we can’t comment.” He added the recently implemented six-month moratorium on multi-unit buildings also limits any public discussion of the project. The moratorium is needed to give time to review fire safety standards, city officials said.

“Until we get it straightened out with the fire code, we’ve got a moratorium for six months. We may release it earlier or may extend it. It’s all conjecture right now,” Shortal said.

GID President James Linsley invited Shortal and the City Council to tour Avalon in a Nov. 21 email. The email informed the city of GID’s decision to team up with North American Properties to develop and market High Street, an 8-million square foot mixed-use development planned on nearly 40 acres at Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive. A public announcement of the joint venture was made Nov. 29.

North America Properties was the developer for Avalon, a 1.1 million square foot mixed-use development in Alpharetta. Avalon covers 86 acres and includes more than 500,000 square feet of retail, a 12-screen theater, conference center and a hotel. The development also includes office space and more than 2,000 residential units.

Linsley’s email to Shortal and the council came two days after the council’s vote to approve the six-month moratorium. Linsley said in the email he and GID wanted to “confirm GID’s commitment” to the High Street project that has been in the works for more than a decade.

Linsley said in his email that GID selected NAP because of its local knowledge of retail leasing, retail property management and programming. He said NAP’s success with Avalon in retail leasing and retail property management was instrumental in GID’s decision to pick them for High Street.

“Both GID and North American Properties share a vision of how High Street can become an important civic, commercial and residential center for Dunwoody and the Central Perimeter,” Linsley stated.

“While each mixed-use project is unique, we believe Avalon and High Street share certain similarities and common themes,” he added.

Linsley invited the council and city staff to tour Avalon on Nov. 28 or Nov. 29 and offered ride service to and from the site. Shortal said he was not able to attend because of a busy schedule. He said he did not believe anyone else from the city attended. A future visit with GID representatives may happen, Shortal said.

High Street is planned to span 10 city blocks near the Dunwoody MARTA station in Perimeter Center. The project would be built out in different phases and would include 1,500 apartments, 1,500 for-sale condominiums, townhomes, 400,000 square feet of new office, 400,000 square feet of retail and 400 hotel rooms.

The city in March rejected an application for a land disturbance permit for the first phase of High Street to include five residential towers, a new office tower and parking decks. The city requested more details and information in areas such as stormwater, tree canopy, traffic and bike and pedestrian connectivity.