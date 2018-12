One of two victims in a Brookhaven double shooting on Nov. 30 has died, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. at a Waffle House at I-85 and Clairmont Road. Police now believe the victims went to the restaurant after being shot at the nearby Mille Brookhaven apartments on Barone Avenue, according to Interim Deputy Chief of Police Brandon Gurley.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one later died.