The annual Light Up Brookhaven event attracted hundreds to Blackburn Park on Nov. 29 to watch the lighting of the city’s new 40-foot tall Christmas tree and Hanukkah menorah.
Santa Claus made a dramatic appearance as promised by city officials, flying in on the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta helicopter that landed in the park’s baseball field. CHOA is currently building out a massive medical campus in the city at the North Druid Hills Road and I-85 interchange where it plans to build a new $1.3 billion hospital.
The event included live reindeer, food trucks, arts and crafts and Girl Scouts selling hot chocolate and giving away free s’mores.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Students in the Montgomery Elementary School choir performed holiday songs at Light Up Brookhaven.
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta donated use of its helicopter, an emergency medical transport, to fly in Santa to Light Up Brookhaven. The helicopter landed in Blackburn Park’s baseball field.
Santa Claus, portrayed by Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta helicopter pilot Joe Burns were greeted by Elf Raquel McClendon, a Parks and Recreation Department employee. Joe Burns [grey beard], and assisted by Jeff Hackney the flight paramedic, and Santa are greeted by Raquel McClendon [elf] who works for Brookhaven Parks and Recreation.
An arts and craft area for children to make holiday decorations was set up as part of Light Up Brookhaven.
Blackburn Park; Thursday November 29, 2018 6:00pm. Light Up Brookhaven celebration with arrival of Santa in Childrens Air EC-145 helicopter, and music, games, crafts, and giveaways leading up to lighting of the City’s Hanukkah decorations and lighting of the Christmas tree.
Cassandra Bryant, director of the Lynwood Recreation Center, is lit up by the city’s Christmas tree.
Brookhaven Police Officer Pimentel takes pictures of families with Santa.
Patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and CHOA’s mascots, Hope and Will, flipped the switch to light the city’s 40-foot tall Christmas tree.