The annual Light Up Brookhaven event attracted hundreds to Blackburn Park on Nov. 29 to watch the lighting of the city’s new 40-foot tall Christmas tree and Hanukkah menorah.

Santa Claus made a dramatic appearance as promised by city officials, flying in on the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta helicopter that landed in the park’s baseball field. CHOA is currently building out a massive medical campus in the city at the North Druid Hills Road and I-85 interchange where it plans to build a new $1.3 billion hospital.

The event included live reindeer, food trucks, arts and crafts and Girl Scouts selling hot chocolate and giving away free s’mores.

Photos by Phil Mosier.