The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closure

Dec. 6-8: Northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 1-4: Southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 2-4: Southbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Hammond Drive, one left lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 2-6: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 5-6: Southbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Hammond Drive, two left lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 7-8: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive closure

Dec. 3-6: Northbound and southbound under I-285 closed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Dec. 6-7: Northbound and southbound between Glenforest Road and I-285, alternating right and left lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 7, 9 p.m., through Dec. 10, 5 a.m.: Northbound at I-285, two right lanes closed.

I-285 lane closures

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Eastbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, two left lanes, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Dec. 3-6: Westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Dec. 3-7: Eastbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Dec. 7-8: Westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Roswell Road lane closures

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Northbound between I-285 and Carpenter Drive, one right lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Nov. 30-Dec. 1 and Dec. 3-7, Lake Forrest Drive between Allen Road and Northwood Drive will have flagging, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Dec. 1-4, the Abernathy Road entrance ramp to Ga. 400 southbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop), 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Dec. 3-6, I-285 eastbound and westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Dec. 4 and 7, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.