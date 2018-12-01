Brookhaven Police are seeking a suspect in the double shooting on Nov. 30 that left one person dead.

Pierre Gregory Singletary, 34, is being sought in the shooting that police believe occurred at the Mille Brookhaven apartments on Barone Avenue, according to Interim Deputy Chief of Police Brandon Gurley. The two victims then drove to the nearby Waffle House at I-85 and Clairmont Road. They were taken to a hospital where one victim later died.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Singletary. He is charged with aggravated assault and homicide, according to Gurley.

Anyone with information on his location or details about the shooting are asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be made on the Crime Stoppers Atlanta website by clicking here.