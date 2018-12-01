MARTA will host a northwest Atlanta-area meeting about its new expansion plan Dec. 3 at the Northwest Branch Library at Scott’s Crossing.

The “community conversation” is about “More MARTA,” an expansion plan funded by a sales tax and approved by the transit agency’s board in October.

For Buckhead, the plan includes rail connections to the Atlanta BeltLine and Emory University, plus a slate of bus service improvements. But MARTA has cautioned that the sales tax money won’t entirely cover most of the projects on the list, and a quest for more funding will begin, including through private sources.

The meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3, 6-7:30 p.m. at the library, 2489 Perry Blvd. N.W. For more information, see MARTA’s website here.