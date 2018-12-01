The Sandy Springs City Council approved at its Nov. 20 meeting a land purchase needed for the project to remake the intersection of Spalding Drive and Dalrymple and Trowbridge roads.

The city will pay $70,000 to the property owner of a single-family house at 230 Fieldsborn Court. The land needed includes 2,600 square feet of right of way and 347 square feet for a temporary construction easement, according to the agreement.

The payment includes $55,000 for damages since the project would move the intersection almost 40 feet closer to the house and require tree removal, the agreement said.

The city is preparing to upgrade the intersection with a four-way signal, ruling out a roundabout option after public input.