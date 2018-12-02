The DeKalb County Sanitation Division is offering free residential bulky item curbside collection every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 22 as part of the Operation Holiday Clean Sweep 2018 campaign.

Residents can place bulky items, including furniture and large appliances, curbside for collection by the Sanitation Division. Weekly collection schedules will be based on residents’ designated sanitation service day, according to a DeKalb County press release. The collection schedule:

Residential customers whose regularly scheduled sanitation service day is Tuesday will be serviced either Friday, Dec. 7, or Saturday, Dec. 8. To prevent collection delays, items should be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 7.

Residential customers whose regularly scheduled sanitation service day is Wednesday will be serviced either Friday, Dec. 14, or Saturday, Dec. 15. To prevent collection delays, items should be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14.

Residential customers whose regularly scheduled sanitation service day is Thursday will be serviced either Friday, Dec. 21, or Saturday, Dec. 22. To prevent collection delays, items should be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 21.

Residents with missed collections should call the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 to be placed on a bulky item collection list.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.