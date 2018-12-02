The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce has named its 2018 “Woman of Distinction” as Trinita Ervin, an employee at Northside Hospital and founder of a nonprofit.

“Now in its eighth year, the Woman of Distinction Award is annually given to a woman in the local community who has demonstrated exceptional leadership through professional endeavors and community involvement, has generously shared her time and talents to demonstrate a sense of social responsibility and has made a difference in Sandy Springs,” a press release said.

Ervin was announced as the winner at the chamber’s Nov. 13 meeting, according to the release. Ervin works in internal medicine at the local hospital and is the executive director of the Ladybug for Girls Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organization that “empowers young girls to live healthier lifestyles,” the release said.

She has served on the Board of Trustees for Leadership Sandy Springs and on the Regional Board of Directors for the American Red Cross. In addition to her professional role at Northside Hospital, she has served as president of the hospital’s Employee Leadership Council and Executive Board for United Way, the release said.