Parts of Atlanta, including areas in southern Buckhead, are under a boil-water notice, and residents are urged to restrict their water usage, as repairs are made at the Hemphill treatment plant, where pump problems have caused a water outage or low water pressure.

The Hemphill treatment plant is on 17th Street near Atlantic Station. The city said residents in parts of the plant’s “zone” are affected by the water problems, which includes some relatively small areas in southern Buckhead. The boil-water advisory and water usage restrictions at first were announced for all city residents, but the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management now says they apply only in the zone.

While the city of Sandy Springs receives water services from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, Sandy Springs customers are not under the boil-water advisory, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

Under the boil-water notice, anyone with water service is advised to boil tap water for 1 minute before using it for any drinking, cooking and tooth-brushing. Using bottled water is another option. The boil-water notice will continue until further notice, according to Watershed Management.

Update: This story has been updated with information about the city of Sandy Springs and further details from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.