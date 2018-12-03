The entire city of Atlanta is under a boil-water notice, and residents are urged to restrict their water usage, as repairs are made at the Hemphill treatment plant, where pump problems have caused a water outage or low water pressure.

The Hemphill treatment plant is on 17th Street near Atlantic Station. The city said residents in the plant’s “zone” are affected by the water problems, which includes part of Buckhead roughly south of Peachtree Battle Avenue. The boil-water advisory and the water use restriction apply to everyone in Atlanta as a precaution.

While the city of Sandy Springs receives water services from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, Sandy Springs customers are not under the boil-water advisory, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

Under the boil-water notice, anyone with water service is advised to boil tap water for 1 minute before using it for any drinking, cooking and tooth-brushing. Using bottled water is another option. The boil-water notice will continue until further notice, according to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

Update: This story has been updated with information about the city of Sandy Springs and further details from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.