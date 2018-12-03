Dunwoody residents can enjoy a slice of cake before the City Council’s Dec. 10 meeting as part of a small 10-year anniversary celebration. The city canceled its Dec. 1 anniversary event planned at Pernoshal Park due to inclement weather.

The “sweet” celebration will be from 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the atrium at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. The public is invited to come and share cake to mark the anniversary. The council meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Another larger celebration may be planned for a future date, according to city officials.