Runoff elections in two state races will be held Tuesday, Dec. 4. For Georgia secretary of state, voters will choose between Democrat John Barrow and Republican Brad Raffensperger. For District 3 of the Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities, voters will choose between Republican Chuck Eaton and Democrat Lindy Miller.

For more information, Brookhaven and Dunwoody voters can see the DeKalb County elections website here, and Buckhead and Sandy Springs voters can see the Fulton County elections website here.