The “Sparkle Sandy Springs” display of decorated miniature houses and holiday lights at City Springs debuted Dec. 2. The free display continues through Dec. 31.

Sparkle Sandy Springs began last year at Heritage Sandy Springs with the intent of starting a new holiday tradition. This year, it moved to the new City Green park in City Springs at 1 Galambos Way. The display also now includes the city’s first Christmas tree and Hanukkah menorah lightings.

The display is part of a package of holiday events running through New Year’s Eve at City Springs and its Performing Arts Center. For more information, see the Reporter’s coverage here.

Photos by Phil Mosier.