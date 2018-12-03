The “Sparkle Sandy Springs” display of decorated miniature houses and holiday lights at City Springs debuted Dec. 2. The free display continues through Dec. 31.
Sparkle Sandy Springs began last year at Heritage Sandy Springs with the intent of starting a new holiday tradition. This year, it moved to the new City Green park in City Springs at 1 Galambos Way. The display also now includes the city’s first Christmas tree and Hanukkah menorah lightings.
The display is part of a package of holiday events running through New Year’s Eve at City Springs and its Performing Arts Center. For more information, see the Reporter’s coverage here.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
The Sparkle Sandy Springs crowd walks around the tree at City Springs.
Ansley Strickland, 3, knocks on the door of one of the decorated miniature houses.
Among those joining the festivities was the Enrique family of Sandy Springs, including from left, Juan, 7; parents Yenifer and Alberto; and Jaslene, 2.
Children play around the decorated houses at Sparkle Sandy Springs.
Young musicians from School of Rock perform for the crowd. Pictured from left, bassist Charles Ferguson, singer Kamryn Harley, drummer Holden Carson and keyboardist Issac Lowrie; the band also included guitarist Sully Holmes (not pictured).
Rabbi Analia Bortz, at far right, lights the Hanukkah menorah, joined by Sandy Springs City Councilmember Andy Bauman at far left.