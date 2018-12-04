A polling place in the Sandy Springs panhandle will remain open an extra hour for today’s state runoff election after its manager “misplaced supplies,” according to Fulton County.

The poll at Life Center Ministries, 2690 Mount Vernon Road, will now close at 8 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. Any voter in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

According a county press release, “the poll manager misplaced supplies, which in turn halted voting for one hour while awaiting additional supplies.”

It’s one of two Fulton polling places getting extended hours due to management mistakes. The other is the Joseph McGhee Tennis Center in southwest Atlanta, which will stay open until 7:15 p.m. after opening late, according to the county.