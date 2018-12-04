Most mail delivery will be suspended and federal offices will close Wednesday, Dec. 5 for a “National Day of Mourning” marking the death of former President George H.W. Bush. A public funeral ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral is scheduled for that day.

The United States Postal Services says it will close all post offices and suspend regular mail delivery, while providing “limited” package delivery.

Most federal offices will be closed, with only employees deemed “essential” for security or other public business required to work that day.

Bush died Nov. 30 at age 94. Another, family-focused funeral ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 6, followed by Bush’s burial at his presidential library in Texas.

The day of mourning was declared by President Trump. For some local leaders’ memories of Bush, see the Reporter’s story here.