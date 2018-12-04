Sandy Springs is set to do $3 million worth of repaving next year after setting a priority list at its Dec. 4 City Council meeting.

The Public Works Department compiled a list of roads in need of resurfacing based on the street ratings performed in 2018, the city said. The over 10 miles of roads includes parts of Mount Vernon Highway, Northridge Road, Roberts Drive, Powers Ferry Road, Spalding Drive and several others.

For the full list, click here.

A separate list of four miles of smaller streets was approved to be submitted for Georgia Department of Transportation funding. The city is expected to receive over $900,000 from the state agency, which requires a 30 percent match of local funds, or over $270,000.