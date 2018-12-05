The Dunwoody Planning Commission is set to take up at its Dec. 11 meeting a request for a special land use permit for a proposed 3-story storage facility in the Georgetown community near I-285. A SLUP is needed because the current zoning code only allows for two stories.

The building is proposed to be built on nearly four acres at 4444 N. Shallowford Road at the intersection of Peachford Road near Cotillion Road and I-285. A vacant building that was once used as a U.S. Post Office carrier annex is the only structure currently on the property.

Adevco Corporation is seeking the SLUP on behalf of Shallowford Road Storage, according to documents on file with the city.

The property is zoned office-distribution.