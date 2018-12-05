The groundbreaking for the first phase of Brookhaven’s Peachtree Creek Greenway is set for Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. at 1793 Briarwood Road.

There will be limited on-site parking available on a first-come, first-served basis. The city will be providing shuttle services from Northeast Plaza at 3371 Buford Highway.

The City Council in October awarded Marietta-based Lewallen Construction Co. a $7.99 million contract to build the first phase. Lewallen has also built the Silver Comet Trail in Paulding and Polk counties, the Arabia Mountain Trail, PATH400 and the East Decatur Greenway.

The first phase of the Greenway, called the “model mile,” extends 1.27 miles from North Druid Hills Road to Briarwood Road and will include a 14-foot wide paved multi-use trail. The first phase is required by contract to be completed in 270 days after actual construction begins.

Money to pay for construction contract is coming from a recently approved $12.4 million revenue bond. The bond is being paid off using the additional hotel-motel tax revenue created by the tax increase approved last year. The revenue bond gives the city an immediate cash flow and the flexibility to build out the entire Greenway rapidly rather than using limited capital project funding each year and constructing only small pieces at a time, city officials have said.

The entire Greenway is envisioned as a 12-mile multi-use trail that is planned along the North Fork Peachtree Creek to connect Brookhaven to Chamblee, Doraville and to Mercer University in unincorporated DeKalb. The trail will be 14-feed wide and constructed from concrete.

The Greenway is also expected to connect to PATH400 in Buckhead and eventually to the Atlanta BeltLine.

The City Council approved the Greenway master plan in 2016.