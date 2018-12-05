Ambassador Judith Varnai Shorer, left, the consul general of Israel in Atlanta, and Dr. Swati Vijay Kulkarni, the consul general of India in Atlanta, light menorah candles during the Dec. 2 Hanukkah celebration at the Indian consulate in Sandy Springs. (Special/American Jewish Committee Atlanta)

India’s Atlanta consulate, based in Sandy Springs, hosted an annual Hanukkah celebration in the Indian tradition on Dec. 2.

Among the many attendees were Indian Consul General Dr. Swati Vijay Kulkarni; Ambassador Judith Varnai Shorer of Israel’s Atlanta consulate; and Dov Wilker, director of the American Jewish Committee’s Buckhead-based regional office.

The event included a menorah-lighting and a minute of silence in remembrance of the 10th anniversary of a series of Islamic terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India, according to the Indian consulate.

