India’s Atlanta consulate, based in Sandy Springs, hosted an annual Hanukkah celebration in the Indian tradition on Dec. 2.

Among the many attendees were Indian Consul General Dr. Swati Vijay Kulkarni; Ambassador Judith Varnai Shorer of Israel’s Atlanta consulate; and Dov Wilker, director of the American Jewish Committee’s Buckhead-based regional office.

The event included a menorah-lighting and a minute of silence in remembrance of the 10th anniversary of a series of Islamic terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India, according to the Indian consulate.