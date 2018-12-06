Brookhaven Police arrested the suspect in a Nov. 30 double shooting that left one person dead.

Pierre Gregory Singletary, 34, was arrested Dec. 6, according to DeKalb County jail records. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Police said Singletary is the suspect in the double shooting that occurred at the Mille Brookhaven apartments on Barone Avenue at about 3 p.m. on Nov. 30. The two victims drove to the nearby Waffle House at I-85 and Clairmont where police responded. Both victims were transferred to a local hospital where one victim later died.