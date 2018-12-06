Brookhaven and Dunwoody residents who need to exchange their DeKalb County recycling roll carts must do so by Dec. 28 and can do via an online process.

Existing recycling subscribers will have an opportunity to complete the mandatory recycling bin trade-in process, by exchanging an 18-gallon recycling bin for a complimentary 35-gallon recycling roll cart, or upgrading to a 65-gallon recycling roll cart for a one-time $15 prepaid fee. Eighteen-gallon recycling bins and 40-gallon recycling bags are no longer offered as part of the residential single-stream recycling program.

Roll cart exchange requests can also be submitted by mail; online by visiting www.dekalbsanitation.com; in person at the Sanitation Division’s administration building, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; or by emailing sanitation3720@dekalbcountyga.gov. A recycling subscription form must be completed and is available online. The exchange process must be completed by Dec. 28.

The DeKalb County Sanitation Division will also host its final recycling roll cart exchange event on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the North DeKalb Mall, 2050 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033. Due to inclement weather expected, the event will take place inside the mall entrance area next to Burlington Coat Factory.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.gov, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

