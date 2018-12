Heritage Sandy Springs has canceled its Dec. 8 Farmers Market, which was expected to be this season’s final day.

Citing the expected inclement weather, the group announced Dec. 7 it would cancel the final day of the market’s ninth season.

The farmers market is expected to return in mid-April 2019, the announcement said. The market debuted at a new location at City Springs this season, and Heritage Sandy Springs plans to make that its permanent location.