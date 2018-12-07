The number of stolen packages from people’s porches and residents jump significantly during the holiday season, but there are some precautions people can take to thwart thieves, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

Thieves sometimes follow delivery trucks and once packages are delivered, they swoop in and take the package, Major Brandon Gurley said in a press release. Be sure to report any suspicious vehicles to police immediately by dialing 911,

Other precautions include writing specific instructions for the delivery company on where to leave your package. With your employer’s permission, you can have your packages delivered to you at work, he said.

“Residents are strongly encouraged to report a package theft to police so that we know when and where these incidents occur,” Gurley said. “We set up extra patrols in areas where there are package thefts. Reporting these crimes will help in better deployment of our patrols.”

Other prevention tips:

Install a front door security camera.

Ship packages to a secure location such as your place of employment.

Schedule packages to arrive when you are home.

Sign up for Amazon Key which allows you to control the locking and unlocking of your door through an app.