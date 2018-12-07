The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closure

Dec. 10-11: Northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Dec. 7-8: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 7-8: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 9-11: Southbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Hammond Drive, two left lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 12-14: Southbound between Pitts Road and Spalding Drive, two right lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Dec. 7-8: Southbound between Glenforest Road and I-285, one right lane and one left lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 10-11: Southbound between Glenforest Road and I-285, one right lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 10-14: Northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, three right lanes (with detour), 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 14, 9 p.m., through Dec. 17, 5 a.m., two right lanes.

I-285 ramp closure

Dec. 7-9: Eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Dec. 7-8: Westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 7-8: Eastbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 8-9: Westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 10-11: Westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 10-14: Eastbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway closure

Dec. 12-14: Closed between Barfield Road/Mercedes-Benz Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Roswell Road lane closures

Dec. 14-15: Northbound between I-285 and Carpenter Drive, one right lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Dec. 8 and 10-14, Lake Forrest Drive between Allen Road and Northwood Drive will have flagging, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Dec. 9-11, the Abernathy Road entrance ramp to Ga. 400 southbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop), 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Dec. 13-14, Ga. 400 northbound between Lenox Road and Abernathy Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Dec. 11 and 14, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.